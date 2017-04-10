Link-Beef: Bella Hadid Wearing Future Underwear And More
Advertisement
Nick Carter’s house is boring. [EvilBeet]
A very attractive baby was born. [TooFab]
Janet Jackson’s billionaire husband was a douchebag, so she’s out. [Dlisted]
A Japanese guy tried to make up “American-sounding names” for video game. [ProZD]
Kim Kardashian has boobs. [AOL]
I have no idea what that is on Jaden Smith’s head. [PageSix]
It’s really hard to be with Mariah Carey if you’re a f*ckboy. [TMZ]
Team Diesel vs. Team Rock, who cares? They’re both making millions- this is the wackest feud in a decade. [CinemaBlend]
Christian Bale gets his dream role: A Dick. [LaineyGossip]
Advertisement