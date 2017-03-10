Lindsey Pelas In A Bikini Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed where I’m going to write words under Lindsey Pelas’ giant boobs, so go ahead and leave, because none of this is as important as that. Unless along with your appreciation for giant breasts, you also love seeing British dignitaries looking like absolute buffoons at the dedication of a war memorial. Fucking weird that those two things are together right? Well hang on, because I also threw in EJ Johnson fully unleashed, and two shots of Ashley Graham at the end, because you will never figure out what the hell these posts are supposed to be. See? You shouldn’t have stuck around for that.

