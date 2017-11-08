Lindsey Pelas Would Never Make It in Amish Country

In today’s news that has nothing to do with Trump telling Chinese President Xi that Egypt is older than China, Lindsey Pelas wore this to a bar-mitzvah or something equally inappropriate. She’s basically keeping up with her running tradition of showing up to places with a majority of her breasts attempting to escape the confines of her clothing. Is it unflattering? I don’t know. I probably would ask her to wear something different if it were my nephew’s bar-mitzvah… you know, like a shirt or maybe a dress…

Also…

Bella Thorne is making out with that chick from YouTube again, this time in a shitty rap video. [Celebuzz!]

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is still trolling his brother. [PageSix]

TMZ proves once again to have no chill by posting footage from Roy Halladay’s deadly plane crash. [TMZ]

T. Swift’s new album is fucking exhausting and it’s not even out yet. [Celebitchy]

Meek Mill’s judge asked for a shoutout on his next album… real professional. [HHMW]

Barb (yes, that Barb) stood up to needy fans on Twitter and defended Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard for ignoring autographs. [WarpedSpeed]

Florida Man tries to convince cops his dismembered girlfriend was just a blowup doll. [TheFrisky]

