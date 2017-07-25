Lindsay Lohan Playing With Big Balls and Drinking Rosé as The World Burns
The Maple Christ, Justin Bieber, is claiming that he cancelled his tour for Jesus. [TMZ]
Macaulay Culkin LIVES! [LaineyGossip]
Emperor Hogbody will never know when Chrissy Teigen finally decides to fly topless now that he’s blocked her on Twitter. [X17]
Ariel Winter got a corny quote tattooed on her ass and posted a picture of it. [TooFab]
Will Nicolas Cage be Kazakhstan’s next Steven Seagal? [Dlisted]
I would cry if Gal Gadot held my hand and told me “everything was gonna be ok” too. [Perez]
Drake got a tattoo of Lil Wayne on his tricep because thats what friends do. [PageSix]
Here’s a photo of Emily Ratajkowski wearing rags because fashion. [GoFugYourself]
Fun fact: If your Uber driver starts getting a BJ from a drugged out hooker, Uber will say sorry and credit your account $10. [Radar]
The Justice League movie is getting more reshoots and nobody is happy about it. [Celebitchy]
