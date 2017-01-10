Lindsay Lohan Scrubbed Her Instagram, Leaves Arabic Message Behind

According to Us Weekly, Lindsay Lohan completely scrubbed her Instagram account because she’s in a “period of renewal” now and has been “making positive changes” in her life. Which is presumably code for the whole thing was loaded with evidence of violating international treaties or whatever working for the Turkish government (allegedly) falls under. Then again, the only thing on her Instagram is a message saying “Alaikum salam,” so maybe ISIS saw that poem she wrote them and has her now. Someone might want to look into that.

Or not, whatever. It’s probably nothing. Hey, did you guys see this thing about chairs? Some people could sit in them and some people couldn’t. It’s incredible.

Photo: Getty