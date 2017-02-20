Lindsay Lohan Thinks Disney Will Make Her ‘The Little Mermaid’

“Oh, Prince Eric, gimme a kiss…”

“Why do you sound like Harvey Fierstein? Help!”

This might be a surprising introduction to a post, but if you haven’t seen the Disney live-action remakes (Besides Cinderella), they’re actually pretty great. Particularly The Jungle Book, which was the shit. And considering that they’re now casting leads like Emma Watson, it makes what you’re about to read all the more goddamn ridiculous. E! News reports:

“I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid,” Lohan wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a side-by-side pic of her and the animated mermaid princess. “@disney approve that “#billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack.”

Since then, Lindsay Lohan has shown a remarkable amount of self-awareness for Lindsay Lohan and changed the caption to simply “#thelittlemermaid.” Although, it still sits directly next to this photo:

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Let’s see if we can’t make a more honest version:

My God, it’s like looking at twins. Actually, I’m kind of not joking. Look at how far Ariel can open her mouth. I don’t remember that being an essential part of the character, and yet here we are. Holy shit, this might actually happen. In fact, all it needs is just a little nudge…

