The Justice League Movie Still Exists and Has a New Trailer

A new Justice League trailer is out and if this is your thing, congratulations. DC has been really killin’ lately.

But for everybody else it’s just another reason to go “meh” on a Monday…

I’ve always been under the impression that Warner Brothers was pouring all their cash into this movie to rival the Avengers franchise, but I guess they spent most of that money on Ben Affleck’s bar tab and the inevitable skullfuck of a promotional campaign next month because the CGI in this thing kinda looks like ass… unfinished, Sega Dreamcast ass that is certainly not Gal Gadot’s ass (which looks just fine).