After Howard Stern made an offhand comment about Russell Crowe’s current physical status (which is portly, but nothing crazy for a 52-year-old), Crowe took to Twitter: “Howard Stern, can’t even have a show on a major network, calling me fat? Loser! Sad!” Wait… wrong Twitter… What he actually said was:

“I can bench press young Howard… he cannot say the same…

Howard Stern should know by know that Russell Crowe isn’t afraid to punch a motherfucker in the face- the guy plays rugby, has a history of drinking like a pirate, and we’ve all seen him scissor-cut someones head off with two swords. I could give less of a shit if Howard Stern and Russell Crowe Get into a tweet war, but I’ll still keep you posted how this develops (which it hopefully won’t).

Until then, watch this music video that Russell Crowe made in 2010 and remember that even though you live on a horse ranch, you can still jam a mean love-ballad…