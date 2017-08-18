Leona Lewis Wearing An Ugly Napkin Or Something

Leona Lewis is a British singer best known for her hit “Bleeding Love,” which is arguably the best song about menstruation since Dolly Parton’s “PMS Blues“. It falls in that weird category of music that you only hear in two places: Stein Mart and gay bars. While the level of partying in both of those settings is at opposite ends of the spectrum, the soundtrack is usually the same. It’s just a law of nature like gravity or Jon Hamm’s penis.

Anyway, here we have Leona Lewis making a solid case that she needs a new set of friends. Would you let your friend walk outside looking like an origami bird covered in television static just landed across her chest? I wouldn’t because I know fashion.

That’s why I shop at Stein Mart…