Leo Flew Commercial To Pick Up Chicks, Not Save The Environment

Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation will be having their annual gala in Saint-Tropez, France. It will be a posh frat party of models, moguls, and money fueled by crispy king prawns, a bacchanalian amount of expensive wine, and some crazy expensive test tube drugs that us commoners don’t even know about yet. The big news isn’t the millions of dollars his foundation is raising to keep Earth’s refrigerator running, it’s his choice of travel (because we care about stupid shit). From W Magazine:

Last year, he flew from Cannes to New York to pick up an environmental award at the Riverkeeper Fishermen’s Ball before heading directly back to France for the annual amfAR gala, where he gave a speech—an 8,000-mile round-trip… But this year, DiCaprio plans to fly commercial to the fourth annual gala for his eponymous foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports efforts to preserve ocean and land habitats, to protect the rights of indigenous peoples, and to remedy climate change.

It’s hard to believe that Leo will ever commit to freeganism and trade in his Ferrari for a mule and start eating out of dumpsters, but he can act like it if it boosts his pussy posse’s “bad boys with a soft side” image. I wonder how many people on that commercial flight he’ll try to impress by telling them the secret to his hogbody is simply not exercising.