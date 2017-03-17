Lena Dunham Wants Everyone To Stop Noticing She Lost Weight
Yesterday, one of the photo agencies we use posted these pics in a gallery titled, ‘Lena Dunham Sheds Half Her Body.’ I decided not to touch it because 1) HAHAHAHAHA! Holy Shit! and 2) How is is possible to not come off like a complete dick like they just did? But Lena Dunham offered the perfect angle by going on Instagram with a lengthy rant where she boasts about doing sex scenes “days after surgery” and refers to her body as “an ever changing organism.” So, let’s make fun of that horseshit instead.
Thank you for this @Refinery29. I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie. Just like all of YOU. Right now I'm struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn't a triumph and it also isn't some sign I've finally given in to the voices of trolls. Because my body belongs to ME–at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I'm doing with it, I'm not handing in my feminist card to anyone. So thank you to my girl @ashleygraham for writing so gorgeously about this on @lennyletter (link in bio). Thank you to @tracyandersonmethod for teaching me that exercise has the power to counteract my pain and anxiety, and to @jennikonner for being my partner in FUCK IT. I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted. I love you- Lena
Well goddamn. The short version of that is “I’m super brave for being naked all the time, but it sucks when people see me being naked all the time and have thoughts about it.” Keep in mind, this is all a reaction to the way in which people were complimenting her for losing weight. How does she react if someone says they like her show, but not in the culturally appropriate millennial parlance?
“I really like Girls. Bunch of funny chicks on that show.”
“Did you just say ‘chicks?’ Fuck off back to the Stone Age, Mr. Patriarchy.”
“Don’t know what any of that means, but I loved it when you made Brian Williams’ daughter get her butt motorboated by that dude.”
*hyperventilates into reusable grocery bag*“
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: Fame/Flynet