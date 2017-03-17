Lena Dunham Wants Everyone To Stop Noticing She Lost Weight

Yesterday, one of the photo agencies we use posted these pics in a gallery titled, ‘Lena Dunham Sheds Half Her Body.’ I decided not to touch it because 1) HAHAHAHAHA! Holy Shit! and 2) How is is possible to not come off like a complete dick like they just did? But Lena Dunham offered the perfect angle by going on Instagram with a lengthy rant where she boasts about doing sex scenes “days after surgery” and refers to her body as “an ever changing organism.” So, let’s make fun of that horseshit instead.

Well goddamn. The short version of that is “I’m super brave for being naked all the time, but it sucks when people see me being naked all the time and have thoughts about it.” Keep in mind, this is all a reaction to the way in which people were complimenting her for losing weight. How does she react if someone says they like her show, but not in the culturally appropriate millennial parlance?

“I really like Girls. Bunch of funny chicks on that show.”

“Did you just say ‘chicks?’ Fuck off back to the Stone Age, Mr. Patriarchy.”

“Don’t know what any of that means, but I loved it when you made Brian Williams’ daughter get her butt motorboated by that dude.”

*hyperventilates into reusable grocery bag*“

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Fame/Flynet