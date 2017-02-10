Maria Shriver Was Not Prepared For Lena Dunham’s Penis Talk

Earlier today, we met a millennial who’s actively choosing not to have sex with Miranda Kerr. And now here’s one who likes to say “penis” on TV while being interviewed by the Predator. So if there’s one thing I want you to take away from reading The Superficial, it’s that I will never once understand these kids. Soup on the other hand? I could talk about soup all day! Via Us Weekly:

“Thank you so much for stopping by,” Shriver told Dunham, 30, with a smile. “I had a chance to look at three episodes for this new season, and it looks terrific.”

“You saw a penis, right?” Dunham asked, deadpan, at which point Shriver turned bright red and began to laugh nervously. “Yeah. Well, I saw more than that!” she said. “You caught me there for a second. I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television — but you did!”

Dunham jokingly threw her hands up in surrender. “I won’t be coming back!” she exclaimed as Shriver continued to chuckle. The actress then tried to downplay the moment, apologizing while also joking that Shriver had likely said the word “penis” on-air before.

“That’s OK, that’s OK, that’s the difference between generations,” Shriver said while still smiling. “I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

As much as I hate to defend Lena Dunham, I’d just like to point out that Maria Shriver is a goddamn Kennedy. So for her to say, “I wasn’t brought up talking like that,” is spectacularly rich. Granted, I’m sure she was, but it was also in service of dudes who fucked, drank, and in some cases, killed their way through American politics for decades. But the important thing is no one said “penis” out loud. I mean, my God, could you imagine? Seeing a male relative slap a woman is one thing, but penis talk? That’s the devil’s work.

And, dammit, I’ve been assimilated. So how does this work? Do I have to get a kayak and play an artisanal flugelhorn now? Or do I need to backpack through Scandinavia first. God, I hate these kids.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: NBC/YouTube