Lena Dunham Confirms ‘Girls’ Movie, Is Still Annoying As Hell

I tried to watch Girls and made it through about four episodes before realizing the show was going to be entirely about Lena Dunham’s worldview told through unrelatable New York anecdotes and awkward HBO signature sex scenes designed for nothing but provocation. Except for the Allison Williams ass-eating scene, which I caught online. That was culturally pivotal. Anyway, the show is ending this year, so The Hollywood Reporter put together this oral history from which I’ve pulled several passages that I feel capture the full fart-sniffing scope of the TV show birthed by Lena Dunham’s YA existential crisis. Enjoy.

On the false modesty of her “awful pitch” that landed her an HBO show and millions of dollars:

LENA DUNHAM, CREATOR-STAR (HANNAH): “I wrote HBO this one sheet. [Scroll to the end of story to read.] It was like a tone poem about millennial life. It doesn’t mention a character, doesn’t mention a plot. “They’re everything, they’re nothing, they’re everywhere, they’re nowhere.” I mean, it’s the worst pitch you’ve ever read — pretentious and horrifying — but I remember writing it, sitting on the floor listening to Tegan and Sara in my underwear, being like, “I’m a genius.”

Allison Williams on how you can all stop asking her about getting her butt licked now:

“So instead, they bent me over a counter with someone’s face to my butt. [Marnie’s music partner and love interest Desi performs analingus during season four.] It’s funny because my character actually had the vast majority of sex on the show, but it just doesn’t stick to me. People are like, “So you’ve never had sex in the show, have you?” I’m like, what do I have to do? I’ve literally had someone in my butt.” (Laughs.) And with that scene, the headlines were all, “Brian Williams’ daughter gets her salad tossed.” Well, no, not to reveal too much, but that is definitely not something I’m interested in, and it’s definitely never happened to me in real life. But the media often decides when to believe us as characters and when to just portray us as ourselves.”

Adam Driver explaining how you’ve always felt like you wanted to punch his face and never knew why until now:

“I was doing a play at the time, so I was feeling very self-righteous. I thought that that was what I should be doing, and TV was for evil people, and I didn’t want to be part of any system or corporation. (Laughs.) But because it was HBO, it seemed different. And then the writing was so good, and I thought it would be fun to play someone who does these things that are morally questionable.”

The showrunner on how one how you’re lucky to have even seen one of the shows stars on your plebeian television because she’s like, totally an artist:

KONNER: “Honestly, until the third or fourth season, Jemima wouldn’t even refer to herself as an actor. She called herself a painter. So it was about getting her to admit that she was good at it and that she enjoyed it.”

On how, spoiler alert!, you’re getting naked Lena Dunham until the very last frame:

DUNHAM: “For the last shot, Jenni was directing, and I wasn’t wearing pants.”

Also, she can’t feel feelings:

DUNHAM: I looked up at the trees and smelled the air, and it was one of those moments where I was like, “I want to remember exactly what this was.” Then Jenni called cut, and literally men in their 60s were weeping. It was really special, and since I hated both high school and college, I was like, “Oh, that must be what it felt like when people were sad.”

And goddamnit, I finally get to the lede:

DUNHAM: “Oh, we’re doing the movie. I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them. But if HBO paid for two Sex and the City ones, they’d better pay for one of ours.”

It's not just any photog who takes me here. Ass out heart open. Thank you @sofiaandmauro! And Sally Lyndley, for anointing me with sacred crystals. A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:31am PST

A final insult. Farewell, anus no one ever asked to see in the first place. Farewell.

