Lady Victoria Hervey Forgot Where She Parked Her Boat

The last time I posted something about Lady Victoria Hervey she was dressed like a creamsicle swamp monster. Now we’ve got her looking really confused on some rocks in southern France because that’s what you do in Saint Tropez – you get off your boat to gorge on escargot until you wind up completely disoriented. Nevertheless, she has more money than you so say what you will about someone who wears sneakers with a bikini, she can probably buy you.