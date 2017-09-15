Hardcore Lady Gaga Fans Are Having a Really Bad Day

No, you’re not looking at photos of Hurricane Irma victims that just found out Hot Topic was flooded in Miami ― these are Brazilian Lady Gaga fans. My heart goes out to these champs since their mascara’d messiah, Lady Gaga, has been hospitalized for abdominal pain in Rio and was forced to cancel her show. Lady Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, which is a disease where you’re sore and tired all the time. Old people usually get this, but people in their 30’s can too I guess…

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Brazilian pop music fans tend to be batshit crazy. Like, carve-Bon-Jovi-into-their-arm insane. Whenever I see concert footage from Rio or Sao Paulo (or anywhere in South America, honestly) it’s usually hundreds of thousands of people absolutely losing their shit over something like Maroon 5.

I’ll admit that don’t know much about Brazilian music beyond Os Mutantes (who are often hailed as “the Brazilian Beatles”). I know they’re into samba down there, as well as bossa nova (which is like jazzy samba). And then there is this hyper-sexual club music called Funk Carioca… which is basically what happens when you take the most abrasive club beats you can find and then overlay lyrics written by an anal connoisseur from a porn website’s comment section. This has nothing to do with Lady Gaga, I guess I’m just trying to wrap my head around why fans are so dedicated down there…

Anyways, after cancelling her Rock in Rio gig, Gaga didn’t hesitate to use her fibromyalgia to plug her new Netflix documentary, Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two. I can almost guarantee that the kids (or adults, I can’t tell) in these pictures will have streamed this doc at least ten times by tomorrow morning…