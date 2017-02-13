Pretty Pictures Of Famous People At The Grammys

Now that we’ve covered the Infinity Gaunlet If The Infinity Gauntlet Were A Tiny Bill Cosby and Beyonce summoning The Temple of Gozer, here are the rest of the Grammys. And by the rest I entirely mean Lady Gaga’s underboob, Rihanna’s diamond flask, Jennifer Lopez and not a goddamn thing else.

Why? Did other stuff happen? If it did, don’t ever once tell me, or I’ll crawl through this screen and find you. Do I show up at your work on a Monday and make your job more difficult? Jesus Christ.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: Getty