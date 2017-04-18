Lady Gaga Makes Out With A Homeless Guy Who Looks Like Bradley Cooper
Watching Lady Gaga suck the face off of Bradley Cooper is the best thing that’s happened to me today. Not only does it play to my long-standing fantasy of seeing her get it on with a homeless dude, but this guy sitting in the corner with a coke is just awesome.
Gaga is currently starring in the remake of “A Star is Born” with Bradley Cooper (who is also directing). Basically B-Rad is a drunkie McBeardstink who has fallen from grace in the entertainment industry and then Gaga comes along and gives him purpose because she’s “the new hotness”- then *spoiler alert* they make out at a gas station and he touches her butt.
Pretty cool that Gaga is shooting this movie while moonlighting as a headliner at Coachella, but most people that went last weekend barely noticed.