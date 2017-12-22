Some People Want to Cancel Matt Damon’s Cameo in ‘Ocean’s 8′

For some strange and idiotic reason, Matt Damon tried to tell the #MeToo movement that they need to take the sexual harassment inquisition down a notch. He told ABC that Al Franken and Harvey Weinstein shouldn’t be lumped together in the same predator category. Although he’s kind of right… **ducks, checks over shoulder for incoming projectiles**… the guy who probably covered up one of Harv’s haunting hotel hookups back in 2004 was the last person on earth that should have pointed that out. Sure enough, the ladies are now treating him like a cinephilic, pro-life congressman and picketing signs that say “HANDS OFF OUR VAGINA OCEAN’S 8 MOVIE!”

Matt Damon’s comments on sexual harassment in Hollywood has prompted a petition for his cameo to be removed from the mostly female cast of Ocean’s 8. A recent tally of the online petition has over 18,000 signatures calling for his removal. “Damon’s inclusion (in the movie) would trivialize the serious nature of the charges against sexual abusers like Weinstein — a show of massive disrespect for the brave women speaking out,” read the petition. The reboot, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and other notable female actresses, was “supposed to be an empowering film for women,” the petition says, while alleging that Damon “not only ignored but enabled his friend Harvey Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior.” (from Fox News)

The irony is that the movie’s producers (George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh) also have long histories with the disgraced scumbag Weinstein and their movie just got free hype as the next Wonder Woman. You’re goddamn right they’ll leave whatever pandering, menial cameo Matt Damon had in the movie on the cutting room floor. The last thing Ocean’s 8 needs is a bunch of pissed off women boycotting it with hashtags on Twitter because everyone knows if Matt Damon’s pancake head appears on the screen… well…

