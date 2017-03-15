Kylie Jenner & Tyga’s Romance Is Gone
If you’re like me, your constant concern is how are Kylie Jenner and Tyga doing? Are they okay? Are they in love? Did they make anymore naked videos that I can embed for cheap and easy clicks? (Can I stop the post now? I literally only cared that last one. No? Goddammit.) Hollywood Life reports:
“Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, have been slowly growing apart over the last several months,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Kylie may always love Tyga, but she is no longer in love with him. A lot of the romance of their relationship is gone and has been for a while.”
Of course, none of this makes any sense because who wouldn’t remain hopefully in love with a dude who’s pushing 30 while you’re only 19, constantly makes you pay for everything because he’s broke, and has a kid with the same chick your brother just knocked up? That’s every girl’s dream. If I said he has a mane and hunts antelope on the Savannah, Emma Watson’s vagina would turn into a geyser right now because have I mentioned she wants to bang a lion at least 25 times today? Emma Watson wants to bang a lion. It’s my curse, my obsession…
Photo: Instagram