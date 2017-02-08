Kylie Jenner’s Implants Are The Crap We Missed
Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring both a Sommer Ray pic and a brand new video where you’ll see a theme emerge, and that theme is butt. This is a woman who is famous for butt in a completely different way than Kim Kardashian is famous for butt, so what I’m saying is we’re truly living in an advanced technological age. Also, we want to let you know that we definitely recognize how much you guys love the candid pics of Mr. Orange Toad’s Wild Presidency, so there are two shots of those in here plus one of Mitch McConnell looking like a river corpse and one of Sean Spicer’s face that’s ripe for the gum jokes. Because he swallows it. In real life. What in the hell?
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram