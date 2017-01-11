Dammit, Who Let Kylie Jenner Near Prince’s Closet With Scissors?
Because Kim Kardashian still has to pretend she’s living a private, simple life in the 1980s even though she’s been filming the show this whole time, it’s up to her replacement the Kylie Ass-Thousand to pick up the slack. So here she is at the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards where she apparently did stuff with her (maybe) new butt implants, and proper homage was presumably paid so Kris Jenner will consider ending the drought. If it pleases her…
Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty