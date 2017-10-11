Most pregnant women I’ve known turn into the little garbage disposal dinosaur from the Flinstones by the time they hit their second trimester. For most women, inhibitions of body image are thrown to the wind when you’re eating for two, but because their entire lives revolve around it, the Kardashians are being stupid about it. Kylie Jenner, who has finally come clean about her publicity baby with Travis Scott, can’t seem to shake her diet habits now that she’s preggo and her boss Kris is “force-feeding” her carbs.

Coming from a guy who ate a chimichanga for lunch in a record time of six minutes and twelve seconds, I couldn’t give less of a shit what she’s eating… But I do feel bad for her baby. Not because it is having to survive off of kale smoothies and tummy tea, but because its grandmother is fucking terrifying.

Kylie Jenner is packing on the pregnancy pounds, and it all may have to do with her mom. Though word has it the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet is “terrified” about bloating up during her surprise pregnancy, sources close to the family say Kris Jenner wants her daughter to put some weight on before giving birth to her grandchild. Some even claim the momager has taken to extreme measure to ensure Kylie is eating properly, including “force-feeding” her carbohydrates to make sure the baby is as healthy as possible! (from Celebuzz)

While the world burns around us, just remember that somewhere out there Kylie Jenner is enjoying probably the first carbs she’s tasted in her 20 years on this planet…

You can read the rest of the article here if you’re curious how a fully-grown adult has never had a slice of pizza in her life…