It’s been exactly a week since someone with the last name of Jenner did some bullshit. This time she and her sister (are they half sisters? Don’t tell me, I don’t care) are promoting Kylie’s line of stripper makeup with this super chic, fashionable, sleek ad that is both retro and “modern chaos in balance” and completely out of touch with the entire planet.

Just watch this, it’s like they are preparing two Martians for the interplanetary version of the Westminster dog show…