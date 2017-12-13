Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Is Coming for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima may not be able to rent a car, but that’s not stopping him from crashing her family’s Christmas plans. A source “close to Kourtney” (read: their eavesdropping waitress from brunch) claims that he’s been given a grand invite to kick it for Kardashian Kristmas and krack open presents on Kristmas day with Kourtney’s other kiddos. Will the former boxer punch out 7-year-old Mason Disick for first dibs on his Xbox One? We all know how much Younes loves his video games…

“He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect,” the source says of Younes, who met the eldest Kardashian during a Paris Fashion Week party in 2016. “It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

Hilarious that they pay these people to throw shade on Scott Disick when he’s on the other side of the globe banging a 19-year-old that used to be friends with ol’ Younsey. Classy stuff.

Though Kourt once hid her romance with Younes from her family, she’s since introduced him to her sisters. It seems the former boxer has even scored an invitation spend the holidays with the Kardashian clan. “Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family,” the source says. (from Celebuzz!)

It’s great to hear that the Empire of Ass has taken a liking to Kourney’s boyfriend. I’m sure ol’ Younesey is a real debonaire conversationalist just like the rest of them. He probably possesses and encyclopedic wealth of knowledge on a myriad of subjects that stem from his many hobbies like taking pictures of himself being a basic bro…

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 29, 2015 at 12:05pm PDT

Or perhaps his other hobby: taking pictures of himself being a basic bro on top of a car…

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

No? What about this hobby: being a basic bro who blocks the bike lane like a douche—ok, I hate this guy.

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

