Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Are Still Boning

Recently, Scott Disick decided to act tough and threaten Kourtney with fighting her for custody of the kids, even though that will be the shortest session of family court ever when the judge asks who they want to live with and they all say “Not daddy, he cries on the teacups at Disney.” Which means Kourtney knows she can do whatever the hell she wants right now, so why not resume banging Justin Bieber and not even try to hide it? Via Radar Online:

As Radar reported, Kardashian, 37, and 23-year-old Bieber have been spotted going out together whenever they get the chance, including a February visit to a Los Angeles church. And now that Bieber has headed back out on the road for his Purpose tour, they aren’t slowing down.

And in case it wasn’t enough for Scott to know that Kourtney’s totes chill with Bieber jumping directly into her bed after a slew of road ass, here’s the real kicker.

As for Kardashian’s children with Scott Disick — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and 2-year-old Reign — having Bieber around has become a commonplace occurrence.

Said the source, “Her kids have seen Justin there, but he’s been around the family for so long it’s no big deal.”

“Daddy, why does mommy wrestle with Hannah Montana then make us all eat breakfast together?” – Last message ever recorded on Scott Disick’s voicemail



(He’d want you to remember him this way.)

