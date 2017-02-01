Gee, I Wonder Who This Kourtney Kardashian Butt Photo Is Aimed At

Because America is a fartbox of dumb, in the past 24 hours, Scott Disick has been blatantly plowing his way through chicks in Miami, so it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out who this Kourtney Kardashian bikini photo is for.

Me.

How do I know? I’m not ready for that jelly. I’m not ready for any jelly. What part even is the jelly? Goddammit, it’s Wednesday. This is when I buy comic books, and now I’ve got this on my plate. Is part of me supposed to turn into peanut butter? Why wasn’t there sex-ed in my school?!

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Photo: FameFlynet