Good Morning, Kindly Myers Bikini Photos, And Other News

The Russians have Mariah Carey. It’s over. [Lainey Gossip]

The Fappening: Teen Wolf Edition. [Dlisted]

Aw, shit, the inauguration is off the chain now. [TMZ]

Yup, grace and class is finally restored to the White House. [Newser]

How are my blood relatives not in this video? [The Frisky]

Oh, good, there’s going to be another Ryan Lochte. [Celebuzz]

Gigi Hadid in yoga pants. [Popoholic]

Give Putin the nuclear arm codes. Whatever he wants. [Hollywood Tuna]

When did Olivia Munn get those?! [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet