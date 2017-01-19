Good Morning, Kindly Myers Bikini Photos, And Other News
The Russians have Mariah Carey. It’s over. [Lainey Gossip]
The Fappening: Teen Wolf Edition. [Dlisted]
Aw, shit, the inauguration is off the chain now. [TMZ]
Yup, grace and class is finally restored to the White House. [Newser]
How are my blood relatives not in this video? [The Frisky]
Oh, good, there’s going to be another Ryan Lochte. [Celebuzz]
Gigi Hadid in yoga pants. [Popoholic]
Give Putin the nuclear arm codes. Whatever he wants. [Hollywood Tuna]
When did Olivia Munn get those?! [DrunkenStepfather]
