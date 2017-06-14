Kim Kardashian Thinks She’s Inspiring Young Girls… Ok.

If you didn’t think the world wasn’t living up to its reputation of being a covered wagon full of nitroglycerin piloted by redheaded kids off their ADHD medication playing with fireworks, then here’s some more convincing information: Kim Kardashian, the same woman who hires people to follow her on vacation to take pictures of her ass, is a role model.

She was recently a keynote speaker at the annual Forbes Women’s Summit, where she felt emboldened to call herself a role model because she A) makes a ton of money (checks out for Forbes) and B) has a vagina (which my doctor says are for women). She also admitted to making some mistakes *read: sex tape, a fake marriage, naming her kid something stupid, and making this* throughout her career that only made her stronger and it’s all of our faults. From PageSix:

“I obviously have made my fair share of mistakes like everyone else, but I hope to never repeat those mistakes, and just learn from what I’ve done,” she said. “So if people, or young girls, or kids can look up to just someone that works really hard, and focuses on really what I want, and makes that happen, then you know I hope that inspires them.”

Sure, Kim- I can see plenty of young girls hitting that universally awkward phase of puberty read about you and say, “I may not agree with her career choices, but I admire her go-getter sensibilities and strong business skills. Now excuse me while I open dialogue with my fidget-spinning middle school classmates about overthrowing the patriarchal system of blind consumerism and vapid societal conceptions on beauty.” At least I kind of get the feeling that Kim knows she’s made millions off of being an attention-monger and she’s cool with that. So that’s fine, Kim. Take it. Call yourself an inspiration, a role model, whatever- I don’t even care what you do anymore.

“The most important thing is being authentic, and listening…”

