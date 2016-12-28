Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s Holiday Card Looks Like A Happy Family

Ever since Kanye West landed in the hospital – to conveniently collect a buttload of insurance money – there have been increased rumors of Kim Kardashian divorcing him. These rumors picked up even more speed after his photo op with Donald Trump and right before Christmas because you know what happens when you put the words “Kim Kardashian” in a headline? People click the shit out of it. Why do you think I’m writing this post? So here’s Kim and Kanye’s attempt to “silence the haters” with a holiday photo that Kanye tweeted yesterday:

And if you’re wondering how the hell Kim talked Kanye into this, it happened during Kris Jenner’s holiday party where this person was somehow invited:

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

“So remember our deal. I’ll pose for your Instagram photo if you waft by Kanye so I can trick him into a Twitter photo while his mind melts from the inside.”

“On it!” *slips off underwear, dodges dead bird as it falls from the sky*

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: AKM-GSI