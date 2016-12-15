Kim Kardashian Is Changed, More Private Now (Tits On A Butt?)
After her robbery in Paris – that’s resulted in zero arrests for the record – Kris Jenner told everyone that Kim Kardashian is a changed woman with different priorities now. And maybe she is because I don’t remember her putting her giant breasts on Kendall’s butt before. That’s like a spiritual awakening. Then again, I’m assuming these pics and vids on the new KIMOJI Instagram are of either of them, but c’mon? Why would Kris Jenner pay for milk when she has a gun pointed at the cow and, what’s her face, the skinny one? You can’t expect her to remember all of these names.
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: Instagram