Grow out your armpit hair and burn your bra, ladies — Kim Kardashian is right there with you… sort of. Madame Buttqueen opened up to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia (you know, the part of the world where women are most oppressed) about how hectic her life is between taking pictures of her ass, editing pictures of her ass, and raising North West. North should be president by the way. She said that. Kind of.

“Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better…”

The entire interview feels like an attempt to make Kim seem like this profound style icon, one with massive impact and influence over women in the world. Then again, her answers sound like she’s barely paying attention and only there to plug an all-female business seminar on a cruise ship, because in her eyes you can’t make money until you get a rockin’ tan or something. When pressed harder on what feminism means to her, we get this:

“I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.” (Bazaar)

Hear that, haters who think Kim is perpetuating a false image of beauty that negatively impacts the way people judge women? She doesn’t care what you think, she knows she’s doing God’s work every time she shares airbrushed photos of dat ass riding a pool floatie.

Before you come after me with something like, “But Randy, you post pictures of slutty chicks drinking water on a daily basis? How can you act like you’re some fem-positive crusader out to rid the world of sexism?” Just take into consideration the type of girls I post on this T&A blog vs. Kim Kardashian. The ladies who haunt this blog’s hallowed halls are working it. They’re thirsty for fame, attention, and rent money. Kim is in a position that she doesn’t need to show off her prosthetic curves anymore to make a quick buck, yet she’ll probably keep doing it until age 70. **shudders**

Check out the rest of the interview if you want or just take my word for it that it sucks. There is more “I don’t even listen to negative comments on social media anymore” and the delusion where she keeps comparing herself to Cher because they kind of look alike.