This Might Be Kim Kardashian Going Commando, No Promises

If you watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then you’re probably under the impression that Kim Kardashian is, like, super changed after her “robbery” in Paris, you guys. She’s, like, more private now. So private that she, like, totally wouldn’t go back to the set of a movie about a jewel heist while not wearing any underwear. She’s different now.

Also, that dude behind her in the top picture died right after it was taken, so if you could, like, not tell anybody she was here, that’d be great!

(A peach covered with jizz is how Kim says thanks. Or that she wants a peach covered in jizz. I don’t understand the internet anymore.)

Photos: FameFlynet