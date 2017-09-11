Hurricane Kid Rock Brewing In Lake Michigan

**I had to use this photo of Kid Rock crashing some poor woman’s wedding while wearing a Jagermeister T shirt. It’s a true gem**

Whether we like it or not, more and more (very stupid) people are getting on board with the idea of Senator Kid Rock. With that being said, we’re going to be seeing an increase in politically charged and culturally misinformed tunes, tirades, and tweets from the guy who wrote these lyrics: “Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy/ Shake the boogie said up jump the boogie.”

Following in the footsteps of another stump thumper who utilizes social media to attack his detractors with the maturity of an 11-year-old who just got put in time out, Kid Rock already has his first big political beef war… Al Sharpton.

The latest comes as Al Sharpton’s National Action Network plans on protesting Kid Rock’s show because his concerts often devolve into a confederate flag circle jerk. The protest is being organized by NAN’s Detroit chapter and Al Sharpton definitely won’t be there. Still, Kid Rock found it important to sling some shit at Sharpton’s family via Twitter after his daughter was involved in a dispute with a cab driver. KR tweeted the news about Ashley Sharpton’s incident followed with the words, “These ‘activists’ are such nice people… not.”

Thanks, Kid. Keep it classy.