Khloe Terae and Kennedy Summers Doing Bikini Things

Also…

The University of Southern California made a multi-million dollar spelling error by leaving out the ‘E’ in Shakespeare. [TMZ]

Donnie’s kid brotha Mark Wahlberg is doin’ pretty well for himself, kid. [PageSix]

Remember when Katy Perry rode on a scooter with Orlando Bloom last week and we all jumped to stupid conclusions about the tantric sex they had? [Dlisted]

Rob “Blob” Kardashian is still fighting over rental cars with Blac Chyna. Yawn. [WWTDD]

John Stamos had sex with a bush or something. [TooFab]

OMG, Paris Jackson is like, such a free spirit, guys – srsly! [HollywoodGossip]

Some rich Swedish guy cut off a journalist’s head on his private submarine and is being really sketchy about the deets… Europeans are crazy! [People]

The new season of American Horror Story: Cult is based off of Donald Trump and clowns and stuff. [Perez]

The girl who from ‘Slender Man’ who stabbed her friend 19 times pleads guilty. [Straits]