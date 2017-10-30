Kevin Spacey Tried to Bang a Kid at a Party

Nobody is surprised that Kevin Spacey is gay. It seems like the entire entertainment industry has been joking about it for years and they just chose to not make it a thing because Spacey seemed like “a nice guy.”

Enter Anthony Rapp, an actor who is calling out the House of Cards star for trying to get frisky with him back in 1986… when he was only 14 years old… and Spacey was 26.

Rapp gave the story to Buzzfeed after watching the Tony’s and realizing that it was time that people knew that Kevin Spacey’s smug twinkle is a lot creepier than you thought. You can read the full account of what went down here, but the basic gist is that they were partying and Spacey made a hard push for the 14-year-old boy’s beef after carrying Rapp into his bedroom.

Currently, Spacey is being absolutely skull-fucked by the sexual harassment inquisition after he tried to deflect Rapp’s Buzzfeed story with the following statement where he “chooses” to be a gay man from now on.

Somebody needs to remind Kevin Spacey that being gay doesn’t mean you get a pass at trying to bang a 14-year-0ld. Oh, thanks Rosie O’Donnell…

u don't remember the incident – 30 years ago? – fuck u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward @KevinSpacey — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

