Kevin Spacey Grabbed a Dick Once (Ok, Maybe More Than Once)

On Monday Kevin Spacey tried to deflect the fact that he tried to bang a 14-year-old boy by coming out as gay. Spacey’s second sexual harassment accuser has come forward today, and I guess it’s a little better because at least this guy is of age? Anyway, a documentary filmmaker named Tony Montana (not the one from Scarface) went to Radar Online to tell them about the time a drunk Kevin Spacey grabbed his balls at a bar and told him something about “ownership.”

“’I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,’ Montana told Radar. ‘He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.’ Montana claimed a seemingly intoxicated Spacey, 58, then said to him, ‘This designates ownership.’ ‘I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it,’ Montana said. ‘I paid for my drink and got away from him.’ But the alleged incident didn’t end there, as Spacey then followed him to the restroom. ‘I backed him out the door and I pushed him,’ he said. ‘One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ They all ended up leaving.’ Although Montana, who was in his thirties at the time of the alleged incident, never saw Spacey again, the memory has lived on.” (from RadarOnline)

I’m getting more horny old queen vibes than sexual predator off of this, but technically it is another sexual harassment story and they are just so hot right now so it is what it is, I guess. I honestly think Tony Montana needs to change his name might be scraping the barrel with this one, though. If it weren’t for the whole Harvey Weinstein thing, this would just be some story that Montana would tell over Leinenkugels whenever Spacey came on TV at the bar. Would people be impressed that Kevin Spacey grabbed his balls once? Probably. Would it get him laid? Meh… but the guy lives in LA and looks like young Jason Statham, I’m sure this isn’t the first time a guy inappropriately hit on him.

Straight or not, any guy who has been to a gay bar knows that gay men can get pretty aggressive once they get a couple of drinks in them. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been approached/touched by other men in bars (mostly because of my absolutely FaBuLoUs hair and sharp fashion sense), but I never saw it as more than a misread signal on their part. Since I’m pretty comfortable with my sexuality, even full-on ball grabs never really shook me—but this isn’t me… this is struggling filmmaker Tony Montana.

The big takeaway here is that we now have more evidence that Kevin Spacey has an affinity for getting drunk and walking around grabbing dicks and acting like he owns people, which is not cool… especially if they’re fucking 14-years-old. Do I believe that Tony Montana’s life went spiraling out of control after the time Keven Spacey grabbed his balls and tried to kiss him in a bathroom?

Ehhhhhh.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter