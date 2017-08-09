Kennedy Summers Doing 138 Water Bikini Things and More
Also…
O.J. Simpson’s Ford Bronco will be on Pawn Stars this week. Whether or not Boys II Men is still in the tapedeck is unknown. [TMZ]
Looks like Aaron Carter’s girlfriend dumped him because he was bisexual. [TooFab]
The rabbit hole gets deeper in the relationship between Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson. [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Simpson shows off her belly bulge (that’s probably filled with money). [WWTDD]
We should all aspire to be as good at cursing as Liam Gallagher. He still hates his brother, by the way. [PageSix]
New developments in Taylor Swift vs. Gropey McGroperstein: the sketch artist thinks everyone looks like a piggy. [Jezebel]
Chloe Grace Moretz may have blindly hinted that Ansel Elgort was a chauvinistic assface to her when he was first starting out in movies. [CeleBitchy]
Is Mariah Carey turning into that old person who doesn’t give a shit about anything anymore? [BreatheHeavy]
Turns out the Wisconsin State Fair is a lot more exciting than you’d expect… [HollywoodGossip]
