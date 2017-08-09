Also…

O.J. Simpson’s Ford Bronco will be on Pawn Stars this week. Whether or not Boys II Men is still in the tapedeck is unknown. [TMZ]

Looks like Aaron Carter’s girlfriend dumped him because he was bisexual. [TooFab]

The rabbit hole gets deeper in the relationship between Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson. [LaineyGossip]

Jessica Simpson shows off her belly bulge (that’s probably filled with money). [WWTDD]

We should all aspire to be as good at cursing as Liam Gallagher. He still hates his brother, by the way. [PageSix]

New developments in Taylor Swift vs. Gropey McGroperstein: the sketch artist thinks everyone looks like a piggy. [Jezebel]

Chloe Grace Moretz may have blindly hinted that Ansel Elgort was a chauvinistic assface to her when he was first starting out in movies. [CeleBitchy]

Is Mariah Carey turning into that old person who doesn’t give a shit about anything anymore? [BreatheHeavy]

Turns out the Wisconsin State Fair is a lot more exciting than you’d expect… [HollywoodGossip]