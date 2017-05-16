Kendall Jenner Pretending to Fall Off A Bike

Kendall’s older sister, the animatronic cyborg that can shove bad guys into her ass, posted this video of K-Jen shredding some gnar in a vineyard or something. She attempts to stop in the worst possible fashion a human is capable of short of shoving a stick into the spokes of the front wheel. Of course, she eats shit, everyone giggles… and a camera man is right there to capture the candid, “totally random-LOL” accident.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

I haven’t seen acting this bad since she tried to convince everyone that “modeling is woke AF”.