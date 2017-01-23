Good Morning, Kendall Jenner’s Pasties, And Other News
M. Night Shyamalan made a good movie? How? [Lainey Gossip]
Trump used to tweet about Kristen Stewart. #NeverForget [Dlisted]
The Women’s March was going great until Madonna showed up. [TMZ]
Here’s an alternative fact: I’m Jesus. [Newser]
Michelle Obama’s face is all that matters. [The Frisky]
Did Brad Pitt move on Kate Hudson like a bitch? [Celebuzz]
Gotdamn, Victoria Justice. [Popoholic]
The CIA needs to step in here before I start talking. [Hollywood Tuna]
The new Victoria Secret’s line looks comfortable. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: AKM-GSI