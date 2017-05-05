Kendall Jenner Is Pissing Off India Now

Vogue India decided to put Kendall Jenner on their 10th anniversary cover because obviously she’s Pepsi challenging beauty norms in a country full of beautiful women that look nothing like her. India is the second most populous country on the planet and has been dealing with their own ‘complexion issues’ long before Justin Bieber showed up and asked to spray tan his elephant. Speaking of spray tanned elephants- Vogue doesn’t give a fuck how obvious they’re trying to pander so they covered the pasty white Jenner in a shiny bronze goop:

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 2, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

American agencies have been contaminating Indian beauty standards for decades with European pageantry, creating a freakydeaky whitewash cream market, insinuating racial prejudice over skin tones, and giving Mindy Kaling a reason to strive for greatness. This Kendall Jenner thing is just another smallpox blanket we’ve handed over to people who already have their own problems. Marlboro might as well send some reps over to start handing cigarettes out to kids on the street… oh wait… they already do that.