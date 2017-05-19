Kendall Jenner Brought Her Nips To Cannes!? No way!

We haven’t heard from Kendall Jenner since she pretended to know how to ride a bike, so it was only a matter of time before KJ showed up in the French Riviera to flood the European market with shots of her accidental nipples. In case you were wondering, the answer is no – she has absolutely nothing to do with any film in the festival. She’s there to be seen and take selfies with people who clearly just want to end the conversation she awkwardly started.

“Oh my gosh! Gangnam style! Take a picture with me!”

Bong Joon-Ho: “…”

*Kendall hands him a Pepsi and snaps a selfie*

“You’re cute, byeee!”