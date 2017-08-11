Kendall Jenner In A Hibernation Pod Or Something… For Shoes

The new Adidas commercial starring James Harden, 21 Savage, Playboy Cardi, some other trending rapper, and Kendall Jenner is pretty stupid – but it’s definitely nothing close to Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi-drinkers’ Lives Matter spot. This time Kendall finds herself in some sort of sex doll incubation pod to sell shoes. Then she gets put into this Vitruvian Man pose while pitchforks fly at her because farming is hip and this has a lot to do with sports.

The rest of the guys in the video flex amongst imagery stolen from Planet of the Apes, Westworld, and a found footage voodoo documentary or something.

So far the backlash has been thick, mainly because the looming ghost of Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad won’t (and should never) go away. People seem to be really sick of seeing Kendall’s plastic mug slapped on everything that they hold dear. In this case the Russian mob is probably pretty triggered that this woman is misappropriating their gangster track suit look.

“Oh, you want to smoke in a commercial for athletic shoes? Sure, why the hell not- only one of these guys even plays professional sports and he’s taking an ice bath right now so have at it.”