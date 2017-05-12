Kelly Rohrbach And Priyanka Chopra Being Babes And Friday’s Link-Beef

I guess J.K. Rowling wrote a half-assed prequel to Harry Potter back in 2008 for charity and now someone paid almost 50 grand to read it. [PerezHilton]

Neil deGrasse Tyson needs to be a consultant for Ridley Scott’s next space movie. [HuffPo]

The main guy from Sons of Guns just got life in prison. Holy shit. [Radar]

Aw man, Tim Allen’s horrible show got cancelled. Didn’t he kill a guy once? [EW]

Beyonce had three baby showers because modesty sucks. [CeleBitchy]

The CW is bringing back Dynasty for a reboot. Don’t know Dynasty? You probably think a walkman is a dance move. [EvilBeet]

Nobody wants to name their kid ‘Caitlyn’ because the real one scares the shit out of them. [TooFab]

PLEASE STOP ENCOURAGING RICH PEOPLE TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT! [Newser]

Amy Schumer’s new movie has a trite plot line full of racial stereotypes that your mom “doesn’t get why it’s so offensive”? Ya don’t say! [LaineyGossip]

Are people really that bothered by Steve Harvey’s little letter? [Dlisted]