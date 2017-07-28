Keke Palmer Is Calling Out Kylie Jenner For Being A Robot

Keke Palmer, the “Scream Queens” star and my new favorite Palmer (shout out to Emerson and Lake), is calling Kylie Jenner out for being a human cyborg created by The Man to destroy individuality. In a recent interview with Yahoo Beauty, Keke uses Kylie as an example of how unhealthy her existence is for humanity. Kylie Jenner’s transformation from the ugly duck of the Kardashian clan into a walking sex doll with a corny butterfly tattoo is exactly what’s driving young kids to stupid shit like idolize Jake Paul…

In the sense of the Kardashians, it’s like I’m going to show you so much perfect and be everything a woman should be or everything a man would like or love. And I’m going to be exactly that so you can’t bully me anymore. Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly … the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it. What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money for it. You can be profitable for not being who you truly are. [Source: Yahoo Beauty]

When I was in 10th grade there was this girl who came back from summer vacation with ‘lip enhancements’. The other girls hated her for it because young women are savage. Needless to say she had a lot of confidence issues and wound up with two kids by age 20 and I’m pretty sure she’s working at an Applebee’s now. The point that I’m trying to make is that I wish Kylie Jenner worked at an Applebee’s…

Thanks for keeping it real, Keke. I love you.