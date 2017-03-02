Katya Elise Henry In A Bikini Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Thursday’s The Crap We Missed featuring absolutely no political stuff unless you count the return of Dubya’s dipshit face, which come on, we all still think that’s hilarious, right? We’ve also got Susan Sarandon’s boobs, Lamar Odom’s gold tooth, and Michael Pena promoting the CHIPS reboot he did with Dax Shepard, because why hasn’t anyone told him he doesn’t have to do that kind of shit? That’s what we have a Wilmer Valderrama for.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram