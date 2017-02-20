Katya Elise Henry In A Bikini Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed featuring the unstoppable Christie Brinkley, Patrick Stewart sharing a tender moment with Hugh Jackman’s nipple, someone immediately regretting handing Mel Gibson a microphone, and Master P whose sizing info for The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was apparently still on file from the last time he was relevant. Jesus Christ, did I just make a joke about shitty rap from 1998? I’m working with what I’ve got today here, people.

