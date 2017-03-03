Katy Perry Cut Her Hair, But She’s Fine! Everything’s Fine

As more and more reports come in that Orlando Bloom almost definitely cheated on Katy Perry and their breakup was not them taking a “respectful, loving space” away from each other, Katy Perry went on the social media offensive by turning into Miley Cyrus and tweeting this:

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

“HOW ABOUT THIS IN ALL CAPS: EVERYTHING IS FINE!! NOTHING TO SEE HERE!! BY THE WAY, HERE ARE TWO VIDEOS OF ME CHOPPING MY HAIR OFF BUT I AM FINE!!! MY BREAKUP IS TOTALLY DIFFERENT FROM YOUR BREAKUPS!! I DO THINGS MORE SPECIAL! WHY IS THIS SUCH A BIG DEAL, 96 MILLION PEOPLE THAT I’M LITERALLY SCREAMING AT?!”

Photo: Instagram