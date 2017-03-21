Katy Perry is winning me back

Annnnnd we’re back. You know how you were just wondering if Katy Perry has done anything more than just kiss a girl (you were). Well, she has. Giggity. From her speech Saturday at the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner (I swear to god if she mentions jumping jacks, I’m gonna lose it):

“I’m just a singer-songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths, and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-size pop songs,” she began. “For instance, I kissed a girl and I liked it. Truth be told, I did more than that.” In her remarks on Saturday night, Perry seemed to address that long-ago controversy as she told more of her personal story. The singer, who grew up in a strictly religious home and attended “youth groups that were pro-conversion camps,” said she didn’t have all the answers back then, but she questioned what she was being told. “What I did know is that I was curious, and even then, I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress,” Perry said. “And honestly, I haven’t gotten all of it right, but in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I had started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to.” Vanity Fair

I can’t help but think this is a subtle shot at Katy’s ex, Orlando Bloom.

“Hey, remember when we were dating and you asked me if I was open to a threesome with a smoking hot model?”

“No, I don’t remember that at all.”

“Oh that’s right, you didn’t ask that. You should have.”

Poor Orlando. I hope his penis is able to find comfort in Selena Gomez soon.