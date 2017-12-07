Kate Winslet Isn’t Opening That Woody Allen Can of Worms Today

Kate Winslet has definitely made space for the possible Oscar she could win since finishing Wonder Wheel. With her award campaign revving full steam ahead, she’s probably contractually obliged to not say anything about Woody Allen’s fucked up sexual history. When pressed by the Los Angeles Times about her thoughts on him she basically proved that by saying “it’s just business.”

“‘At the end of the day, you look at the facts. He’s an 81-year-old man who went through a two-year court case,’ she said. ‘As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything. I’m an actor; he’s a director. I don’t know his family. I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say.’”

Meanwhile, Dylan Farrow is still calling for Woody Allen’s head on a pike for using her as his adoptive sex puppet as a kid. Why are we letting Woody off the hook again? Why is it that Kevin Spacey gets banished to the isle of solitude for being a handsy old queen, but Woody Allen gets to keep making movies after making children do gross shit to him in his underwear? Oh yea, money. That’s right.

Kate Winslet will have some explaining to do the next time she tries to act like she’s on team #MeToo after coming to Allen’s defense once again, this time to the Sydney Morning Herald:

“Winslet lauded the famed director for his writing of female characters, despite sexual abuse allegations that have been a cloud over his career. ‘I think on some level Woody is a woman,’ Winslet joked of Allen’s continuous creation of memorable female roles. ‘I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well.’ “She continued, ‘His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.’” (from PageSix)

According to Winslet he’s just one of the girls, palin’ around with the other gals talkin’ about lady parts and how weird it is that they menstruate! Nothin’ to see here! Lots of guys strip down to their underwear and make little kids suck their thumb in an attic! Haha!

You can almost feel the nervous clamminess thickening in her palms as she tries to deflect Woody Allen’s history of pedophilia and sexual misconduct for the sake of her potential Oscar.

C’mon, Kate. You know what’s up, don’t be so selfish.

