Kate Upton Got The ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Cover. Again.

Last week, we posted about Kate Upton “demanding” the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, and it worked. She got it. In fact, her shit worked so well, that not only was this her third cover, but they gave her all three of them instead of tossing one to Christie Brinkley and Serena Williams. Which shouldn’t be a surprise because SI made the same editorial decision that I make everyday: “Giant boobs.” It’s never let me down, and I have the pale skin and increased fear of human interaction to prove it. Only the screens understand me. They understand everything. *rubs face against laptop* So safe, so warm…

@kateupton is BACK! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Photo: Sports Illustrated/YouTube